Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Shaastra
Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence Renovation, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood
    Residence Renovation, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern dining room
    Residence Renovation, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Built-in kitchens
    +4
    Residence Renovation
    Triplex Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room
    Triplex Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern dining room
    Triplex Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern style bedroom
    +10
    Triplex Residence
    Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Beige
    Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Minimalist living room Tiles
    Residence , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Minimalist living room MDF
    +5
    Residence
    Anganwadi Design , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Rustic style museums Iron/Steel
    Anganwadi Design , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Rustic style museums Iron/Steel
    Anganwadi Design , Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Rustic style museums Iron/Steel
    Anganwadi Design
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 03, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room Wood
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 03, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room Plywood
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 03, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF
    +10
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 03
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 02, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 02, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 02, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Minimalist living room
    +13
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 02
    Show all 11 projects

    Urban Shaastra translates to urban science.

    We started with the simple idea that todays urban scenario obligates a unique 'built environment' to live comfortably, recognizing the metropolitan individuals requirements, time & budget!

    For organizations & property owners, we offer complete solutions of efficiently designed spaces, be it commercial, institutional, residential or recreational.

    For home owners, we offer dynamic options, intended upon the necessity of the house.

    We strive to make 'Good Design' available & accessible to everyone!

    Services
    • Architecture
    • space planning
    • renovation
    • Pre-fab Spaces
    • Luxury Pent Houses
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Company awards
    • Indian Green Building Council—Accredited Professional
    • Registered with the Council of Architecture, New Delhi, India
    Address
    Kakateeya Hills, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur
    500081 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9966539136 www.urban-shaastra.com

    Reviews

    pvk murthy
    over 1 year ago
    manikanta jagata
    over 2 years ago
    Santosh Kumar
    Good
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element