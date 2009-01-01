Your browser is out-of-date.

NOOR Architects Consultants
Architects in Chandigarh
Reviews (6)
    Group Housing
    City Centre
    Private Residence, Chandigarh, NOOR Architects Consultants NOOR Architects Consultants Eclectic style houses
    Private Residence, Chandigarh

    NOOR is a cross disciplinary practice working in the realms of Urbanism, Architecture, Interior Design, Product Design and Photography. Founded in 2009 by Noor Dasmesh Singh in Chandigarh, India. We pursue design excellence by challenging convention and innovate on materiality by combining vernacular crafts with evolving technology. Our design interventions are deeply rooted in the context and explore a delicate connection of the built environment with the surroundings both at a physical and at an ideological level. Sustainability is ingrained in the very design process of each project from inception stage.

    Services
    . Commercial . Hospitality . Private Residences . Institutional . Masterplaning . Townplanning . Urban Design . Offices . Multi storey Residential . Museums . Interiors
    Service areas
    pan india, Middle East, and Chandigarh
    Company awards
    Honoured for contribution in built environment by NDTV-Grohe Awards 2015
    Address
    747, Phase 3B1, Mohali
    160059 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9988996667 www.noorarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Sanjeev Kumar
    Noor Sir most admirable architect in Chandigarh and mohali
    about 1 year ago
    Sujukta Das
    Very good team and services. I wish them success.
    almost 6 years ago
    A Chahal
    I got two plots designed and passed from GMADA in Aerocity and Mullanpur. Excellent designs
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
