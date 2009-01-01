NOOR is a cross disciplinary practice working in the realms of Urbanism, Architecture, Interior Design, Product Design and Photography. Founded in 2009 by Noor Dasmesh Singh in Chandigarh, India. We pursue design excellence by challenging convention and innovate on materiality by combining vernacular crafts with evolving technology. Our design interventions are deeply rooted in the context and explore a delicate connection of the built environment with the surroundings both at a physical and at an ideological level. Sustainability is ingrained in the very design process of each project from inception stage.