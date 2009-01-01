Your browser is out-of-date.

Dream Space Architects and Interior Designers
Architects in Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    We are a team of architects and interior designers practicing in Delhi and NCR since 2009. We offer services like architectural and interior design, structural design, landscape design, green building design and building automation. At present we are working on both residential and commercial projects. We take projects on consultancy as well as on turnkey basis. Our design approach is modern and contemporary. We believe in creating simple useful spaces which interact with its users and maintain the balance. We believe in team work to produce new and innovative designs which meets client requirement and are specific to the needs of the project. In addition to this we also focus on eco-friendly and sustainable architecture. We encourage our clients to go for energy and water saving techniques in their projects during the design phase itself. We pay strong emphasis during the design phase of the project, as we believe a well planned project gets well executed and meet its goal.
    Services
    • Architects
    • Residential Architects
    • Architects in Gurgaon
    • Residential Architects in Gurgaon
    • Builder Floor Design Gurgaon
    • Builder Floor Architects Gurgaon
    • Guest House Design Gurgaon
    • Guest House Architects Gurgaon
    • Commercial Architects in Gurgaon
    • Green Building Certification Service
    • Green Building Consultancy
    • Green Building Consultation
    • IGBC Certification
    • GRIHA Certification
    • LEED Certification
    • ECBC Compliance
    • Interior Designers
    • Interior Designing
    • Interior Designers in Gurgaon
    • Residential Interior Designers Gurgaon
    • Show all 20 services
    Service areas
    Gurgaon, Haryana, and India
    Address
    C 226, Sushant Shopping Arcade, Sushant Lok 1
    122009 Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-1244078295 www.ds-design.in
