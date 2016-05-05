We, the “CUTTING EDGE”, a group of young & talented qualified Architects who can provide excellent designs with a broad vision which is a result of experience of practical Architecture since 2003.

Our experience of 450 individual homes on a client to client basis to the immense satisfaction of individual clients & more than 35 Residential Apartments to the immense satisfaction of Developers, Commercial Complexes, Eco Friendly Homes & so on., are our achievements. Professionalism in work, Time Management, Commitment, Dedication, Loyalty & Quality of Workmanship are some of the key factors of our Success.