Cutting Edge Architects
Architects in Bangalore
    We, the “CUTTING EDGE”, a group of young & talented qualified Architects who can provide excellent designs with a broad vision which is a result of experience of practical Architecture since 2003.

    Our experience of 450 individual homes on a client to client basis to the immense satisfaction of individual clients & more than 35 Residential Apartments to the immense satisfaction of Developers, Commercial Complexes, Eco Friendly Homes & so on., are our achievements. Professionalism in work, Time Management, Commitment, Dedication, Loyalty & Quality of Workmanship are some of the key factors of our Success.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Turnkey projects
    • Design Build
    • Interior Design and Specification
    • Project Coordination
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    Best Emerging Architects 2015-awarded by Primetime media.
    Address
    No:20, Flat-'A', 1st Floor, 1st Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram
    560003 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041552100 www.cuttingedgearchitects.com
    Our Motto is to meet the dreams, desires, Client’s expectations & life styles of Individuals, families & builders – by creating unique custom smart buildings (place of living/work/relax) & neighborhoods that foster the quality, characteristics of home which includes Love ,Peace, Harmony, Personal growth, Equity & Passion for Life.

    We believe in the tenets of Authentic, Contemporary Architecture & direct our practice to achieve the highest standards of Design quality. With every Project, we embark on a search for design excellence. Our achievements reflect the resolution of specific design issues while meeting the functional needs of the program within the established budget.

    Reviews

    Bharath Gowda A J
    Mistakenly updated single star.. Actually wonderful engineers and architects
    5 months ago
    Naveen S G
    Excellent Architects for designing the house/apartment. They have designed 5 houses of our family. I highly recommend them for their quality work.
    10 months ago
    Bala Pandy Siva
    Awesome Architecs and Engineers
    over 2 years ago
