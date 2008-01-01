Your browser is out-of-date.

Dessign7 Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    • Dessign7 Interiors Pvt. Ltd. is a national brand, providing professional services in interior designing pan-India, having completed more than 250 sites. An ISO 9001:2008 certified company, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt. Ltd. provides:-

    Stylish & classy design solution for Residences 

    Efficient design solutions for Corporate Offices

    Dazzling design solutions for Hospitality 

    Our creative team ensures you get excellent, customized design solutions, whereas our quality management systems assure you of timely completion of your project & all this in a budget that suits you.

    Services
    Feasibility Study /Architectural Designing / Interior Designing / Project Management Design & Build Contracts
    Service areas
    pan india and Pune
    Address
    3/3 Hermes Nest, 844 Dastur Meher Road, Next to Dorabjees & Son's Restaurant
    411001 Pune
    India

    Reviews

    parag jog
    Very good people to work with.
    about 1 year ago
