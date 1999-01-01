Your browser is out-of-date.

INFINITY
Interior Architects in Agra
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • Shanker Greens, Agra, INFINITY INFINITY Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Tiles Beige
    Shanker Greens, Agra, INFINITY INFINITY Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Tiles Beige
    Shanker Greens, Agra, INFINITY INFINITY Walls & flooringWallpaper Natural Fibre Red
    +5
    Shanker Greens, Agra
    HERITAGE HONDA, BAREILLY, INFINITY INFINITY Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    HERITAGE HONDA, BAREILLY, INFINITY INFINITY Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    HERITAGE HONDA, BAREILLY, INFINITY INFINITY Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    HERITAGE HONDA, BAREILLY

    INFINITY is a multi-faceted design organization, started in the year 1999 as a Architecture consulting firm offering integrated services in  fields  ranging from Urban design to Retail Design. INFINITY today stands as one of the fastest growing firms. Though young our consultancy has carved out a niche for itself and has done projects related to office interiors, showroom interiors, exhibitions, residential and commercial buildings.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors and property valuations.
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Agra
    • Mathura
    • GWALIOR
    • Firozabad
    • Hathras
    • ALIGARH
    • Mainpuri.
    Address
    F10, Maruti Plaza
    282002 Agra
    India
    +91-9837016747 www.infinityarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Arpit Agarwal
    Superb work I have ever seen
    3 months ago
    harsh mittal
    over 2 years ago
    suchi agarwal
    over 4 years ago
