Architecture Interiors Co. Pvt. Ltd established in 1995 is a professionally managed Company catering to Commercial and Residential Projects with a customer centric focus, aimed at providing each customer the satisfaction of having been involved in detail about his or her own Dream Project / Home. We provide in depth detailing for all your projects with extra focus on Furniture spatial arrangements, Niche lights, Fabric selection etc..

Successfully designed and executed a number of Hospitals Like Fortis Global Healthcare, Narayana Health, Wockhardt Hospitals, apart from Projects for Dharmasthala, variety of Hotel and Restaurants, Fancy Residences in India, Kuwait and Qatar.