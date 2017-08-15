Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Designfs
Interior Architects in Davangere
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Architecture Interiors Co. Pvt. Ltd established in 1995 is a professionally managed Company catering to Commercial and Residential Projects with a customer centric focus, aimed at providing each customer the satisfaction of having been involved in detail about his or her own Dream Project / Home. We provide in depth detailing for all your projects with extra focus on Furniture spatial arrangements, Niche lights, Fabric selection etc..

    Successfully designed and executed a number of Hospitals Like Fortis Global Healthcare, Narayana Health, Wockhardt Hospitals, apart from Projects for Dharmasthala, variety of Hotel and Restaurants, Fancy Residences in India,  Kuwait and Qatar.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Project Management
    • Consultancy and Execution of Interior Projects
    Company awards
    Best Architect Designer for year 2009
    Address
    577011 Davangere
    India
      Add SEO element