Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Traansformation Design Studio
Interior Architects in Thane
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • THE ''M'' APARTMENT, Traansformation Design Studio Traansformation Design Studio Single family home MDF Brown
    THE ''M'' APARTMENT, Traansformation Design Studio Traansformation Design Studio Modern dining room Marble Red
    THE ''M'' APARTMENT, Traansformation Design Studio Traansformation Design Studio Modern living room Stone Beige
    +5
    THE ''M'' APARTMENT

    Traansformation Design Studio is a brain child of Two like minded Designers, Hiralal Vishwakarma & Manjusha Shresth who came together with a single Belief to give their Best to the Interior Designing Industry.With more than 10 years of Pure Passion in the field, they are dedicated to provide exceptional interior design services to clients with their team of best artisans. They are a full-service interior design firm specializing in Residential, Office & Commercial Interior Projects, striving to give you the best after understanding your priorities, budget & time frame. The Partners personally guide you through the design and decision-making processes, providing consultation, supervision and thorough follow-up to ensure outstanding results. They run by Simple Design Philosophy, Transform lives by changing Lifestyles. Under their direction, Transformation Design Studio will exceed your expectations with unparalleled service.

    Services
    Interiors and Design and Build
    Service areas
    Mumbai and Thane
    Address
    Office No.18, 1st Floor, Ajit Shopping Centre, Near 3 Petrol Pump, Opp. Gurukrupa Aluminium, L.B.S. Marg,
    400602 Thane
    India
    +91-9867633369 Www.traansformation.com

    Reviews

    AV Solutions
    One of the Best Interior Designers in Mumbai....Best part is that They attain to very details and Finishing.
    5 months ago
    Kaushik Khandekar
    Manjusha and Hirabhai are a wonderful team, very professional and extremely approachable, issues which I faced in previous projects with other vendors are wonderfully ironed out by this team. It was great working with them. Highly recommended.
    5 months ago
    Arpita Karkhanis
    Manjusha & Hira Bhai, Co-founders of Traansformation Studio are not only professionally & technically sound interior designers but also very genuine and passionate human beings. When me and my husband first met with them for interior designing of our newly bought house @ Vijay Orovia, we were skeptical as we were advised by many to hire contractors or get all furniture off the shelf instead. However, during our first meeting with Manjusha & Hira Bhai, the kind of respect they showed towards our ideas and emotions attached to our first house, the politeness and their subtle art of convincing us to hire them was impressive. Once we started working together, day after day we saw our ideas about our dream house being translated into reality. We clicked so well that after few days, selection process become swift as Manjusha n Hira Bhai had gaged my and my husband’s taste impeccably well. Their constant effort to not settle for less, getting best deals, best products, best ideas and best solutions for all our concerns is what makes them unique. Manjusha & Hira Bhai have truely Traansformed our house into a humble, cozy and peaceful home!
    5 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element