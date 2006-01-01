Your browser is out-of-date.

iammies Landscapes
Landscape Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (9)
    PRE-FAB VILLA in Gachibowli
    SVC VENTURES - TREE WALK
    Dhanturi Farm House
    Office Interiors
    A Luxirious Thatched Villa
    Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd.
    iammies Landscapes is an award-winning, creative, dynamic & fresh landscape architect practice that prides itself on creating exciting and inspiring places for people. We understand the benefits landscape has on our lives and how it adds value to development. We work with our clients to create sustainable places with a sense of place and local identity, whilst creating an interesting and vibrant design. We have extensive experience of landscape interventions for residential developments, public realm including parks and squares, and housing and healthcare projects. At iammies we have an expansive hand over what the client needs. Our taste buds are niche’. We create Landscapes that are Aesthetically good looking, Meaningful, Economically feasible, sustainable and affordable. 

    A deep appreciation for the compelling beauty of nature and all things creative drives iammies landscapes, a Hyderabad-based architecture and landscape atelier.

    Services
    • landscape architecture
    • garden design
    • maintenance
    • Turn-key Contracts
    Service areas
    • anywhere in India
    • Middle East
    • Europe
    • Asia.
    • Hyderabad
    Company awards
    • 2014- Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. Landscape Design Award. 2009 Gold Medal for R.H.S Chelsea Flower Show, London.
    • 2006 A+D Award
    Address
    8A, New MLA Colony, Road#12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9966205333 www.iammies.in

    Reviews

    csosa.matu
    Ninguna aficionada
    over 5 years ago
    Edit
    Ramakumar Pechetty
    for all your landscape ideas!!👍🪴🪴
    6 months ago
    Ganeshan Mahadevan
    Great landscape architect young and energetic. Ready to support good ideas.
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
