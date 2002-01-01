Founded in 1986 by Ar. Koshy K. Alex. Ar. Zeril S. Jose joined as partner in 1992. Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company in 2002. Consultancy opened in Dubai in 2006. Uses a fully computerised and well-equipped studio with modern communication facilities supported by highly skilled personnel. Has diversified into project Consultancy & Project Management. Vastushilpalaya has been following the Design Philosophy of PROGRESSIVE ARCHITECTURE throughout the years of its existence. We believe in an Architecture, which imbibes the spirit of the past, incorporates the needs of the present and anticipates the hope for the future. Our Architecture is inspired by the rich tradition and culture of our country, not just by the visible elements, but also by the essence of the Architecture, which was evolved over the centuries. The spirit of the tradition is conditioned to meet the functional needs of the present. At the same time, it tries to embrace the fruits of the Scientific and Technological advances to continue its relevance in the future.