Vastushilpalaya Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in Trivandrum
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Head Office Building for LPSC (Indian Space Research Organisation - ISRO)
    Head Office Building for LPSC (Indian Space Research Organisation - ISRO)
    Courtyard by Marriott at Akkulam, Trivandrum
    Courtyard by Marriott at Akkulam, Trivandrum
    Smita Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC) Thodupuzha, Kerala
    Smita Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC) Thodupuzha, Kerala
    Keystone Apartments for Prime Property Developers at Kowdiar, Trivandrum
    Keystone Apartments for Prime Property Developers at Kowdiar, Trivandrum
    Apartments for MIR Realtors Pvt. Ltd. at Trivandrum, Kerala
    Apartments for MIR Realtors Pvt. Ltd. at Trivandrum, Kerala
    Sanctuary Apartments at Trivandrum, Kerala
    Sanctuary Apartments at Trivandrum, Kerala

    Founded in 1986 by Ar. Koshy K. Alex.  Ar. Zeril S. Jose joined as partner in 1992. Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company in 2002.  Consultancy opened in Dubai in 2006.  Uses a fully computerised and well-equipped studio with modern communication facilities supported by highly skilled personnel.  Has diversified into project Consultancy & Project Management. Vastushilpalaya has been following the Design Philosophy of PROGRESSIVE ARCHITECTURE throughout the years of its existence.  We believe in an Architecture, which imbibes the spirit of the past, incorporates the needs of the present and anticipates the hope for the future. Our Architecture is inspired by the rich tradition and culture of our country, not just by the visible elements, but also by the essence of the Architecture, which was evolved over the centuries. The spirit of the tradition is conditioned to meet the functional needs of the present. At the same time, it tries to embrace the fruits of the Scientific and Technological advances to continue its relevance in the future.

    Services
    • Engaged in Architectural consultancy offering services in Campus Planning
    • architectural design
    • Structural Design
    • Services Design
    • Landscape Design and Interior Design
    • Trivandrum
    Service areas
    • Kerala
    • Tamil Nadu
    • Karnataka
    • Andhra Pradesh & Chattisgarh
    Company awards
    Winner of the Best Architect of Trivandrum Award Instituted by the Southern Regional Conference of Architects 1996-97. 
    Address
    Vastushilpalaya, Kowdiar
    695003 Trivandrum
    India
    +91-4712311153 www.vastushilpalaya.com

    Reviews

    Aneesh John
    My first job started here..as a supervisor site incharge
    about 3 years ago
