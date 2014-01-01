Siva Nandini is a graduate from the S.A.R College of Architecture, Vijayawada. Soon after graduating, she won two design competitions that led to the beginning of his architecture design studio in Vijayawada in the year 2014. The studio has since worked on a range of projects including residences, galleries, resorts, institutions and large scale residential developments, with an intention to find an original and unique design solution appropriate to each project. She has been a member of the visiting faculty at School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada and S.A.R College of Architecture, Vijayawada. Sporadically she also likes to participate in discussions involving design across various creative industries and its implication on people & places.