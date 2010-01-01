Design desk was founded in October 2010 by two senior Architects - Sreedhar Subramaniam and Ravi John.
At Design Desk, the clients dreams are translated to functionally efficient, aesthetically pleasing and value added effective environments. International standards of design and detailing, commitment to work, high standards of ethics and passion for work are some among the several qualities that the firm possesses.
The firm have/are handling various projects, amounting to approximately 5 million sft of Built up area, for private clients and several of the largest developer groups in the Country such as Suvilas Developers, Fortuna Projects, Provident Housing, Toyota, Aratt Homes, Suguna Developers, KNS Group, Elegant Properties, Concept Housing, Navami & Manito Builders etc.
The principal Architects have together designed/worked on more than 15 million sft of BUA in their experiences with their previous organizations.
Clients can expect high quality of creative works, option of contemporary and traditional designs, micro level detailing and the personal involvement of the principal Architects for each and every project.
The principal Architects are ably supported by an enthusiastic team of talented Senior Architects, Architects, Technicians, 3D Visualizor and other support staff.
- Services
- Apart from their their core services
- that is Architecture Consultancy
- Design Desk is associated with very experienced consultants for their Structural and Services
- thereby they are able to offer a “Single Window” package for the entire project. They are associated with M/s Manohar Consultants for Structural designs; with Dhruva for their Landscape Designs; with Accumen consultants for PMC
- with ibydesign for Interior design
- with EDA for PHE/Fire Fighting design and with ALPHA Engineering for Electrical design.
- Service areas
- Design Desk is experienced in various project types that includes
- but not restricted to
- Apartments
- Villa/Row housing development
- Plotted Development
- Commercial Complexes
- Office Blocks
- Software Development Blocks
- Residences
- office interiors
- Restaurants
- Resorts
- Clubhouses
- Factories
- Schools and Hospitals etc
- bangalore
- Show all 16 service areas
- Company awards
- Suvilas Royal Gardenia—A Signature Project, was adjudged one among the top 100 projects in India.
- India Builders Association award for the Food Court at Pune—Infosys Campus.
- Inside Outside award (Singapore) for The Terminal (Food court) at Bangalore Infosys Campus.
- Inside Outside feature story for the MMC Studio at Bangalore Infosys Campus.
- Address
-
52 (100), DONNA BAS TOWER, RAILWAY PARALLEL ROAD. KUMARA PARK WEST.
560047 Bangalore
India
+91-9591231947 www.designdesk.co