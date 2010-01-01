Design desk was founded in October 2010 by two senior Architects - Sreedhar Subramaniam and Ravi John.

At Design Desk, the clients dreams are translated to functionally efficient, aesthetically pleasing and value added effective environments. International standards of design and detailing, commitment to work, high standards of ethics and passion for work are some among the several qualities that the firm possesses.

The firm have/are handling various projects, amounting to approximately 5 million sft of Built up area, for private clients and several of the largest developer groups in the Country such as Suvilas Developers, Fortuna Projects, Provident Housing, Toyota, Aratt Homes, Suguna Developers, KNS Group, Elegant Properties, Concept Housing, Navami & Manito Builders etc.

The principal Architects have together designed/worked on more than 15 million sft of BUA in their experiences with their previous organizations.

Clients can expect high quality of creative works, option of contemporary and traditional designs, micro level detailing and the personal involvement of the principal Architects for each and every project.

The principal Architects are ably supported by an enthusiastic team of talented Senior Architects, Architects, Technicians, 3D Visualizor and other support staff.