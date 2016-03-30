Your browser is out-of-date.

NCA naresh chandwani &amp; associates
Interior Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    residence, NCA naresh chandwani & associates NCA naresh chandwani & associates Modern dining room Marble Brown
    residence, NCA naresh chandwani & associates NCA naresh chandwani & associates Classic style dining room Solid Wood Brown
    residence, NCA naresh chandwani & associates NCA naresh chandwani & associates Modern style bedroom Glass White
    +4
    residence

    NCA was founded over 20 years ago, and under the prudent leadership of Naresh Chandwani, the association is now well established. Further developing the association upon this solid foundation will surely be a challenging task. I vouch that with the support of the designers. NCA will endeavor to enhance the well-being of its members and strive for a better future for the interior design profession. 

    NCA believes that a good design is produced from careful study and research, combined with technical knowledge creative skills. Attention to detail, proportions and scale, together with innovative approach, ensures the finished product fully develops the potential within the concept. Past and current projects include commercial, residential, training facilities, spas and salons, hospitality, pharmaceutical, exhibition, and mixed use. Extensive use of CAD and computer 3D Modeling, helps the client to visualize their project in the best possible manner. All experimentation with space, light and material can then be done using this platform till the final result is achieved. NCA offers integrated design services for the built environment, architectural, landscape, interior, lighting and furniture design

    Services
    designing and execution
    Service areas
    • turnkey 400088
    • Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    107asatyam ind. Estate behind USV ltd. Govandi east
    mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9820127020 nareshchandwani.com
