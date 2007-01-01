Dwellion is a subsidiary of "Offcentered Infrastructure" a turnkey contracting company for civil and Interiors which was founded in July 2007 launched its design practice in the name of "Dwellion" headed by young Architect Jerry Meshach J.

Memorable architecture of any scale is the product of collaboration and innovation - two forces that, along with our drive for excellence, remain DWELLION's defining traditions. Our strong reputation is based on our ability to translate client aspirations into architecture of both immediate and lasting quality. An experienced team of designers, technical architects, and managers lead each project, providing the diverse knowledge that is essential to success.

Our practice at Dwellion, headed by a young, talented and aggressive team of Professionals experienced in various fields, provides quality services. The firm is committed to professional ethics and enjoys a reputation of high integrity and quality in design.