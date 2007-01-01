Your browser is out-of-date.

Dwellion
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (14)
Projects

    Dwellion is a subsidiary of "Offcentered Infrastructure" a turnkey contracting company for civil and Interiors which was founded in July 2007 launched its design practice in the name of "Dwellion" headed by young Architect Jerry Meshach J.

    Memorable architecture of any scale is the product of collaboration and innovation - two forces that, along with our drive for excellence, remain DWELLION's defining traditions. Our strong reputation is based on our ability to translate client aspirations into architecture of both immediate and lasting quality. An experienced team of designers, technical architects, and managers lead each project, providing the diverse knowledge that is essential to success.

    Our practice at Dwellion, headed by a young, talented and aggressive team of Professionals experienced in various fields, provides quality services. The firm is committed to professional ethics and enjoys a reputation of high integrity and quality in design.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • INTERIOR DESIGN AND PRODUCT DESIGN
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • corporates
    • hospitality
    • Industrial
    • institutional
    • Apartments and Religious buildings
    • CHENNAI
    Company awards
    • Won the Young Designer Award '09 for Indoor Architecture category organized by Indian Architect & Builder in the year 2009.
    • Won Citation award for Best Architect of the Year for Residential Category organized by IAD Awards '08 Excellence in Interiors & Architecture Design Awards" held in Delhi, 2009.
    • Featured as one of the select 25 architects in India by Architecture and design magazine in the year january 2014.
    • Presented Several Technical Papers for Architectural Seminars & Magazines
    • eatured in various Publications like:
    • The Hindu, 2008
    • Dinakaran, 2008
    • THE Indian Express, 2009
    • Indian Architect & Builder magazine, 2009
    • A+D, Architecture + Design, 2014
    • The Indian Institute of Architects, 2014
    • Deccan Chronicle, 2016
    • Also featured Interview in Puthuyugam Channel for World Architecture day on 2014 & 2015 telecast.
    • Projects and Technical papers widely published in leading Architectural journals and national newspapers.
    Address
    Flat-G, Gilly flower apartments, No.46/6, L Block, 23rd Street, Anna nagar east, Chennai
    600102 Chennai
    India
    +91-4442028181 www.dwellion.in
    Flat G, 3rd Floor, Gilli Flower Apartments,No.46/6, L - Block, 23rd Street,Annanagar East,Chennai - 102

    Reviews

    Jabanesan P
    Very Innovative Architects. They have a bright future. All the best to Ar Jerry to create more award winning projects.
    8 months ago
    Reetha Jabanesan
    Young talented Architects experienced in varied fields. Innovative designs which will stand out for years to come, they complete their design work on time. All the very best Architect Jerry and team.
    8 months ago
    Joshua Vinoth
    Dwellion work was very creative and responded directly to our needs. They found ways to get energy efficiency and modern design details into a “buildable” and cost-conscious project. They are humble, hardworking, and consistent. I would choose to work with Dwellion Architecture again without hesitation.”
    8 months ago
