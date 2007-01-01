Dwellion is a subsidiary of "Offcentered Infrastructure" a turnkey contracting company for civil and Interiors which was founded in July 2007 launched its design practice in the name of "Dwellion" headed by young Architect Jerry Meshach J.
Memorable architecture of any scale is the product of collaboration and innovation - two forces that, along with our drive for excellence, remain DWELLION's defining traditions. Our strong reputation is based on our ability to translate client aspirations into architecture of both immediate and lasting quality. An experienced team of designers, technical architects, and managers lead each project, providing the diverse knowledge that is essential to success.
Our practice at Dwellion, headed by a young, talented and aggressive team of Professionals experienced in various fields, provides quality services. The firm is committed to professional ethics and enjoys a reputation of high integrity and quality in design.
- Services
- Architecture
- INTERIOR DESIGN AND PRODUCT DESIGN
- Service areas
- residential
- Commercial
- corporates
- hospitality
- Industrial
- institutional
- Apartments and Religious buildings
- CHENNAI
- Company awards
Young Designer Award '09for Indoor Architecture category organized by
Indian Architect & Builderin the year 2009.
- Won Citation award for
Best Architect of the Yearfor Residential Category organized by
IAD Awards '08Excellence in Interiors & Architecture Design Awards" held in Delhi, 2009.
- Featured as one of the select 25 architects in India by Architecture and design magazine in the year january 2014.
- Presented Several Technical Papers for Architectural Seminars & Magazines
- eatured in various Publications like:
- The Hindu, 2008
- Dinakaran, 2008
- THE Indian Express, 2009
Indian Architect & Buildermagazine, 2009
- A+D, Architecture + Design, 2014
- The Indian Institute of Architects, 2014
- Deccan Chronicle, 2016
- Also featured Interview in
PuthuyugamChannel for
World Architecture dayon 2014 & 2015 telecast.
- Projects and Technical papers widely published in leading Architectural journals and national newspapers.
- Address
-
Flat-G, Gilly flower apartments, No.46/6, L Block, 23rd Street, Anna nagar east, Chennai
600102 Chennai
India
+91-4442028181 www.dwellion.in