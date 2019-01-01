Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Regalias Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Regalias Interio, Regalias Interio Regalias Interio Modern style bedroom
    Regalias Interio, Regalias Interio Regalias Interio Modern nursery/kids room
    Regalias Interio, Regalias Interio Regalias Interio Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Regalias Interio

    Regalias Interiors with over 10 years of experience offers a complete range of high end interior design services and decoration of commercial and residential outfits in different communities throughout India. Our Team prepare turnkey packages and provide entire project management support, from procurement and budget management to delivery and installation. Our client includes Modular kitchens, Wardrobe, financial institutions, corporate facilities and luxury homes. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, we are equipped to undertake interior design projects of any size. From small scale remodeling to large-scale renovations, our focus is always on quality. Specializing in High End Residential and Commercial interior design services. Regalias Interiors is a professional Interiors design company and space planning firm recognized for innovation.

    Ramana Murty, 92465 49995

    Services
    Complete Home Interiors and Exteriors
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Amaravathi
    • Vijayawada
    • Visakhapatnam
    Address
    2-24-85/3/1/A, LN nagar, IDA Uppal,
    500039 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9246549995 www.regaliasinterio.com

    Reviews

    Vikash Bishnoi Vikash Bishnoi
    I can't say enough great things about Regalias interio. This is the best 3D Interior Designing company in Hyderabad. Regalias Interio listened to my brief and was able to bring it to life exactly on point. I loved the additional creativity the brought in the extra finishing touches It is pleasure to work with Regalias Interio. I can highly recommend Regalias Interio.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Kapur Chand Kapur Chand
    Regalias Interio is really an impressive brand to work along with, the sense of taste, deliverance according to the expectations & class apart perspective, The Big "O" team highly recommend Regalias Modular Designers for any kind of designing or customised designing works for your space. Nice perspective ... recommendable working style.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    Raj Kumar maheshwar Raj Kumar maheshwar
    I would recommend to everyone if you they are looking for best designers for their home or flat in Hyderabad try their service they will not disappoint you and gives your work very good quality. well done Regalias Interio.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element