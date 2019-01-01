Regalias Interiors with over 10 years of experience offers a complete range of high end interior design services and decoration of commercial and residential outfits in different communities throughout India. Our Team prepare turnkey packages and provide entire project management support, from procurement and budget management to delivery and installation. Our client includes Modular kitchens, Wardrobe, financial institutions, corporate facilities and luxury homes. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, we are equipped to undertake interior design projects of any size. From small scale remodeling to large-scale renovations, our focus is always on quality. Specializing in High End Residential and Commercial interior design services. Regalias Interiors is a professional Interiors design company and space planning firm recognized for innovation.

Ramana Murty, 92465 49995