SPACEFORMS Architects
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (10)
    • Currently working on projects in Karnataka, kerala, Tamilnadu, Maharashtra. We are willing to work on projects anywhere in India. We are associated with Atlantic group of companies in Oman. We will start our operations in middle east.  We work on Residential ( individual and mass housing), Commercial, Educational Institutions, Health care and Hospitality. 

    Services
    Architectural and Interior services
    Service areas
    • Anywhere in India and near future in Middle East.
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    So far we have not entered any competitions
    Address
    #111, 2nd floor, Lalithadri, Aswathnagar, 1st Main , 6th cross, Marathahalli
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041106172 www.spaceforms.in
    Please visit our website and we shall upload our latest projects picture

    Nabin Das
    Very well behaved and thorough professional
    3 months ago
    Akash
    Visited here behalf of KIRBY BUILDINGS, Mr.Renil is very famous for his simple and easy solutions on complex issues.
    about 2 months ago
    Haritha Chowdary
    Very beautiful environment to work great mentors . As an trainee it was great experience learning here
    8 months ago
