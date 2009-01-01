S Squared Architects 'Designing spaces that improve your lifestyle'

S Squared Architects is a famous architecture and interior design company based in Delhi NCR. Our services are backed by a proficient and dedicated team of architects and interior designers who have successfully delivered projects in many parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. We also have our regional offices in cities like Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Dubai.

Our experienced project management team thoroughly understands your requirements and expectations, to plan and estimate a precise and detailed workflow. Subsequent to your approval, we initiate our master planning that covers every vital step leading to our distinctive creations.

'Our mission is to hone our skills and be the masters of our profession, by challenging ourselves to constantly evolve with every new project that we take up.'



Our extensive services encompass building design, interior design, structural design, landscape design, traditional architecture, and climate responsive buildings. Impressive 3D elevation designs by our skilled interior designers and elegant garden designs by proficient landscape architects are some of the key highlights of our work. From civil work, electrical system installation, to plumbing and MEP services, we efficiently handle everything for you.

We have also successfully completed turnkey projects in many parts of Kerala including Cochin, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Calicut.

Innovative and Artistic Architectural and Design Services

We at SSquared Architects work with a process-oriented approach that enables us to effectively streamline our services and ensure optimum work efficiency. With our climate responsive buildings in traditional architecture, minimalistic design, and classical buildings, we focus on rendering maximum energy efficiency.

Moreover, we incorporate sustainable building materials in our contemporary designs that enable us to provide you with a space that is elegant and environmental-friendly. Our team has offered award-winning green buildings that have received accolades from our staunch clientele.

The Six Stage Process - From Conception to Execution

We follow an extensive six-stage process curated by us, in which we work on your project right from the scratch and offer you various turnkey solutions that perfectly align with your preferences.

Visual Analysis - Our team visits your site to understand the scope of work and then formulates a visual analysis report.

Concept Design – With a standard concept in place, we proceed with the design layout plans, three-dimensional designs and rough civil estimates.

Approval - Once we have a layout in place, we present the concept design to you for final approval.

Tendering – Our next step is to prepare the specifications, BOQ, tender drawings, negotiations with vendors, and finalizing the contract.

Working Drawings – We then prepare a comprehensive drawing of the space that includes all the important architectural and design elements.

Execution – Based on the drawing plan, our team commences to build and design.

A Strong Result-Driven Approach

Our actions are focused on getting positive results. These actions are in the form of our proficient services that include:

Feasibility Study: We begin by a visual analysis process in which we extensively evaluate the potential of the site, then formulate a report. Our team executes the feasibility study for commercial projects, multi-tower apartment complexes, hotels projects, mixed-use developments, and convention centres.

Architecture Design: Our skilled team analyses your site and understands your requirements to provide tailored architectural designs. We have a vast experience in curating designs for an array of projects including houses, residence, hotels, offices, showrooms, shops, spas, etc.

Interior Design: Our creative team of interior designers strives to incorporate every aspect of your style requirement into the design. We extend our interior design services to a wide-range of projects including resorts, apartments, corporate offices, banquet halls, wedding halls, villas, bungalows, etc.

Landscape Design: We bring you exquisite landscape designing services that accentuate the elegance of your site. Our specific landscape designing is focused towards enhancing gardens, terraces, front yards, lawns, campus landscapes, farmhouse landscapes, resorts, etc.

Master Planning: We curate tailored master plans that cater to the distinctive requirements of our projects. Our master planning process entails planning for townships, campus plans, villa projects, tourist master schemes, and project report preparations.

About the Company

S Squared Architects was co-founded by Shaji Vempanadan Varughese and Sumi Shaji in the year 2009. The company fundamentally aims to provide state-of-the-art designing services that are perfectly blended with environment-friendly architecture. With a unique approach and innovative knowledge bank, the company led by the duo has persistently offered stylish and energy efficient projects, building a staunch global clientele in the process.

We at SSquared Architects thrive to make the lives of people better through the spaces we design.