GlobalCADS
Architects in Thiruvananthapuram
Reviews (5)
    • Residence, GlobalCADS GlobalCADS
    Residence

    GlobalCADS is an architectural/ visualization/3-D architectural rendering company. We offer full architectural documentation, taking your initial draft plans to full colored floor plans and elevations and complete working drawings ready for Council approval if required. We include 3-D rendering, both external and internal and with full walk through animation. Our price structure allows you the client to decide the full extent of the design brief with our company.

    • Architectural Designing & Drafting
    • 3d modeling
    • construction
    • renovation
    • Across Kerala & Tamil Nadu
    • Thiruvananthapuram
    Level-03, Krishna Complex, Bakery Junction
    695001 Thiruvananthapuram
    India
    +91-4714064006 www.globalcads.com

    Shijin G R
    almost 3 years ago
    Satheesh Kumar
    No one cad designing firm
    over 6 years ago
    Ardhra P B
    Best place to make your dream home come true
    over 4 years ago
