Our office at Surat is a 10,000 square feet of young and creative campus offering

solutions in fields encompassing all the walks of life where there is slightest scope for the word DESIGN. Under one roof we provide unique design solutions for projects ranging from a township to a visiting card. We have two sister concerns by the names of Urban Initiatives, OBL/QUE, EssAct Project Management LLP and Dreamscape Smart City Studio through which we carry out urban planning and urban design projects, customized products, art installations, project management consultancy services and planning & designing of smart cities, respectively.

In the brief period of 16 years of existence, we have accomplished over 300 projects of varying scale and nature in the field of Master Planning, Residential Developments, Industrial Projects, Institutional Buildings, Recreational Projects, Commercial Developments and a whole lot of Interior Projects.