ESSTEAM
Architects in Surat
1Projects (1)
Reviews (11)
Projects

    • Butterfly House, ESSTEAM ESSTEAM Modern houses Concrete
    Butterfly House, ESSTEAM ESSTEAM Modern garden
    Butterfly House, ESSTEAM ESSTEAM Modern dining room Concrete
    +14
    Butterfly House

    Our office at Surat is a 10,000 square feet of young and creative campus offering
    solutions in fields encompassing all the walks of life where there is slightest scope for the word DESIGN. Under one roof we provide unique design solutions for projects ranging from a township to a visiting card. We have two sister concerns by the names of Urban Initiatives, OBL/QUE, EssAct Project Management LLP and Dreamscape Smart City Studio through which we carry out urban planning and urban design projects, customized products, art installations, project management consultancy services and planning & designing of smart cities, respectively.

    In the brief period of 16 years of existence, we have accomplished over 300 projects of varying scale and nature in the field of Master Planning, Residential Developments, Industrial Projects, Institutional Buildings, Recreational Projects, Commercial Developments and a whole lot of Interior Projects.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • urban design
    • Urban planning
    • master planning
    • landscape design
    • product design
    Service areas
    Surat
    Address
    4th Floor, Samanvay, Piplod
    395007 Surat
    India
    +91-2612792127 www.essteam.in

    Reviews

    Santosh Sharma Surat
    Good, surat best architect firm in Gujarat
    4 months ago
    Nomankhan Pathan
    Very nice ambience, good people, worth visiting and nice service
    5 months ago
    Amit Jariwala
    One stop solution for Latest and eco friendly building interiors..
    5 months ago
