THE ASHLEYS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (11)
    The Ashleys is one of the best interior designers in Mumbai .They gives Home inside and business insides ,expert getting ready for private spaces , item outlines and more.They gives their best thoughts to makeover your home and emphatically that is great arrangement to makeover your home with inside designers.

    Services
    INTERIOR. PRIVATE SPACES .SHOW FLATS. COMMERCIAL .CLUBHOUSE .HOSPITALITY. RETAIL .ARCHITECTURE
    Service areas
    Maharashtra and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    Trends award , iiid award 
    Address
    622, SWASTIK DISA CORP PARK, L.B.S. ROAD, GHATKOPAR (W)
    400086 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2225002411 theashleys.co.in

    Reviews

    NIKUNJ NAGDA
    Sweet people, Attentive, grateful, overall best experience.
    5 months ago
    Neelam Sharma
    I found the ashleys is best home decor. Keep doing the great work.
    almost 6 years ago
    Sudarsh Singh
    Aesthetic and functional designs aplenty!
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
