Breathing Space
Interior Designers & Decorators in Patna
Reviews (7)
    • Welcome to Breathing Space Interior and Exterior design company. We are a team of architect and interior designers that are focused on transferring your interior into warm and creative home.

    Services
    Interior Design & Project Implementation
    Service areas
    Patna 800001
    Address
    224, 4th Floor, Budha Plaza, Budha Marg,
    800001 Patna
    India
    +91-9006480370 www.breathing-space.in
