    IndiPix is a HP-Preferred FineArt Digital Printing Studio. It is an artist-run space with over 20-years experience in digital imaging and colour managed workflows. We have in-house expertise which understands all the technical nuances of Digital Photography, FineArt Digital Printing and Art Reproduction.

    The Studio is equipped with calibrated 12-Ink Archival Printing Systems using Pigment Inks for Gallery Quality Prints. We print on a wide range of FineArt paper and canvas media, with width of 150 cm x any length. Our FineArt prints capture the true essence of your art and have a Display Permanence Rating of over 200 years.

    Our services include: Sourcing digital art (computer generated and photographs), custom art photography shoots based upon your specific brief, digital capture of existing physical artworks/paintings, printing of artworks on a wide range of paper and canvas media, archival liquid varnish based UV and water proof coating of canvas artworks, pasting on FoamCore board and matting and framing of artworks. 

    We regularly execute exclusive artwork production orders for Photographers, Interior Designers, Digital Artists, Art Retailers, and Premium Institutions like Hotels, Corporates, Hospitals, etc. Our service and quality is the best in the business. And at the same time competitively priced. For further information please give us a call, or drop in at our studio to checkout our production facility.

    http://www.indipix.co.in/indipix-gallery-collections.html

    Services
    • fineart prints
    • photo art
    • digital art
    • wall art
    • fineart digital printing
    • printing on paper and canvas
    • art reproduction
    • framing
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    B2/1 Vasant Vihar
    110057 New Delhi
    India
    +91-7678588923 www.indipix.co.in/photo-printing.html

    Reviews

    Kimsen Kipgen
    A friend got prints made of 2 custom order digital paintings we had commissioned for another friend's wedding. We wanted to get them framed which we did in our hometown. The quality was good and the service was great as they even informed our friend that the print could be further treated so that it would last longer.
    about 1 year ago
    Goutam Karmakar
    about 6 years ago
    Soham Modak
    over 7 years ago
