IndiPix is a HP-Preferred FineArt Digital Printing Studio. It is an artist-run space with over 20-years experience in digital imaging and colour managed workflows. We have in-house expertise which understands all the technical nuances of Digital Photography, FineArt Digital Printing and Art Reproduction.

The Studio is equipped with calibrated 12-Ink Archival Printing Systems using Pigment Inks for Gallery Quality Prints. We print on a wide range of FineArt paper and canvas media, with width of 150 cm x any length. Our FineArt prints capture the true essence of your art and have a Display Permanence Rating of over 200 years.

Our services include: Sourcing digital art (computer generated and photographs), custom art photography shoots based upon your specific brief, digital capture of existing physical artworks/paintings, printing of artworks on a wide range of paper and canvas media, archival liquid varnish based UV and water proof coating of canvas artworks, pasting on FoamCore board and matting and framing of artworks.

We regularly execute exclusive artwork production orders for Photographers, Interior Designers, Digital Artists, Art Retailers, and Premium Institutions like Hotels, Corporates, Hospitals, etc. Our service and quality is the best in the business. And at the same time competitively priced. For further information please give us a call, or drop in at our studio to checkout our production facility.

