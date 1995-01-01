Your browser is out-of-date.

Ar Sandeep Jain
Interior Architects in Gautam Buddha Nagar
    DESIGN GUIDANCE by Ar Sandeep Jain
    Home owners, young designers and other end users can seek our design guidance for a particular situation or for the complete interior project. This guidance may include suggestion on space management, providing solution for a tricky situation, helping with some crisp design concepts or may be providing parallel guidance to young designers and architects. 

    About Ar. Sandeep Jain

    Ar. Sandeep Jain has graduated in architecture from I. I. T. Kharagpur in 1995. For past 19 years he along with his team has been providing interior designing solutions for residential and commercial spaces. He has keen interest in learning about new innovations in interior industry and mentoring the young talent. Presently he is working as founder director at Interiors Planet a web portal focusing extensively on the branding, research and guidance for Interior Designing Industry.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • design counselling
    • Interior decorator
    • shopping guidance
    • Architecture
    • Design
    Service areas
    DelhiNCR and Meerut
    Address
    409, Krishna Apra Plaza, Sec—18, Noida
    201301 Gautam Buddha Nagar
    India
    +91-9810234755 arsandeepjain.houzz.in

    Reviews

    Sandeep Jain
    Thank you all for your valuable feedback and reviews :-)
    7 months ago
    Yuvaraj Srivastava
    Mr Jain is creative and makes things easy to execute, understands the need if his customers and also constraints. Makes things simple to understand. His ability to influence and convince without being pushy is great. We did benefit with his advises.
    8 months ago
    Gurvinder Singh
    90 minutes of consultation with Ar. Sandeep Jain at any stage of home interiors ( conceptualisation till finishing ) is worth 100 times more than what he charges for it 😊
    8 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
