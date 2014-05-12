We at Creative curve are specialized in providing architectural

and allied services helping shape dreams materialize into reality.

Our experienced, creative and talented team aim to design models according to your requirements and taste keeping in sustainability in mind as it is the need of the hour. We tend to use latest technology to help you create your models up to date and have your own zenith.

Buildings are not only to protect the users from the extremes of weather but also to nurture them emotionally. Since the interior spaces are truly the life-force of any building, they must be designed (and not decorated) as detailed artistic articulation of the basic architectural concept with deep insight and sensitivity to fulfill the fundamental functional and aesthetic needs that are efficient and pleasant to live and work in. The development of design is a very conscious act and it infuses life into the buildings subconsciously.

Walt Disney, the visionary who redefined the world of entertainment, once said, “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

There is so much simplicity in the words and yet, so profound the insight to excellence!

At Creative Curve, We are driven by similar power of curiosity. We are on a constant quest of ways that can enrich our offerings. And during our quest, we have found ways of transforming captivating ideas into heart touching artifacts, in the shapes of designs, and the impact is simply greater than what we had envisaged!

And the good part is – the story has just begun.

It is indeed heartening to see that Creative Curve has carved a clear and superior niche for them in the market. In a short span we have reached and secured as place of prominence, but for us, that is just the beginning. Things are getting interesting.

Enriched with our experience and insights that we have gained while conquering the hearts, we have raised our bars! The team at Creative Curve is certainly not among the ones, whose thirst can be quenched with the laurels. We are in the game, not just to meet the customers' expectations; we strive to exceed our own records.

And again, unmatched quality and creativity is just an aspect of the gamut called Creative Curve. Add to that unparalleled cost-effectiveness and Eco-friendly approach you will realize why Creative Curve is at the pinnacle!

Creative Curve today handles a wide array of creative and technology solutions that includes:

* Comprehensive Architectural services

* Interior Architecture

* Urban Design

* Landscape Architecture