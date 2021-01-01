Your browser is out-of-date.

Cee Bee Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka
Overview 69Projects (69) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (34)
    We are interior design consultants, specializing in Interior Decoration and Turn Key Execution of Interior Works. Cee Bee Design Studio is one of the fastest growing interior execution companies. Currently we have very strong presence in Bangalore, Goa, Pune and Kolkata with over 500 completed residential projects and more than 20 commercial projects. We are looking at expanding our base exponentially in other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the coming fiscal.We are one of the few pan India interior designing house. We are proud that we operate in a complete corporate set up that enables us to effectively focus and ensure quality, competitive price points, time schedules and dedicated customer service.

    Services
    Turnkey Projects, Design Consultation, and 3D Design
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Kolkata
    • Goa
    • Bangalore, Karnataka
    Company awards
    • MSME- Leading Designing Firm of The Year 2020—Pan India Award of Excellence
    • MSME- Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence 2020
    • Best Business 2021 (Interior Designing) by Three Best Rated
    • The First Ever Designation- Women's Award 2021
    • Best Design Award- Hafele
    • Star Award- Hafele
    Address
    Door No 18, 3 rd B Cross, Domlur II Stage
    560071 Bangalore, Karnataka
    India
    +91-9886633451 www.ceebeedesignstudio.com/interior-designer-in-bangalore

    Reviews

    Sreedevii
    It is not a review. I am writing my experience with CBD and thus would be an elaborate one. Design  - Flooded with  plug and play designers all over Bangalore, it is rare to find a team who  would commit to customise your home, understands and take up the challenge. I found them after a lot of research, even failed trial attempt with other designers. And my decision factor was , I saw all their 3D & real pics, It was more like a Find -5 differences puzzle between the two. I went with the same expectation and today it is met full fledgedly.  Ms. Chitralekha the head of the team is a passionate woman whose brain is like super computer when it comes to ideas and design. Her workaholic and perfectionist nature is a boon to the client as she wouldn’t settle for anything less.  We had several  brain storming sessions, meetings for hours with different designers and so many versions of my thoughts, ideas, concepts were all accommodated by their team. It is never a - you take what we give us approach and is a collaborative process. There were many cuts, before we finally froze. We did have our creative differences but it was all taken in the right spirit for a greater output. The 3D was done with every minute detail drawn, that was translated to reality. Mr Vinay is again taken great effort and is a proficient guy who understood and did painstakingly every grooves and curves in the 3D, that is now in reality in my home. Execution : Once the design is frozen the execution you don’t have to break your head at all. They take care of every detail , that I didn’t have to visit the site other than when called for confirmation. Before every step of fixing, the structure would be made and shown to you, and only post that, they proceed. This way you would get a feel of what is coming up in your home -live display. Mr Vijay the Supervisor , once he is on board, you can be rest assured that every requirement would be addressed and is most responsive person.  The vendor team of Rakesh did an exceptional job at my place, everything hand made at site to perfection. They take clients input and participation that is relevant seriously  even to the extend of placement of handles, wouldn’t be screwed until you confirm the position or angle. Purchasing team: The purchasing team is again to be mentioned. Aman & others, would make sure, you get all the fixtures, appliances and electrical items sourced and you don’t have to step out unless you want to. Esp during Corona period, they had got everything arranged so well and without any pain for the client. Finishing Process : This phase is the icing on the cake. Even once the project is handed over, they make sure, your all input once you move in, like all the functional requirements, say you need a handle there, screw here , lock there, paint chipped, whatever be, they prepare a list and would get it done to perfection. This is where I think, the satisfaction today I have to write this entire experience stems from.    I would like to also thank all the designers whom I worked with Varsha, Krithika , Riyanka, who brought in new perspectives as the project evolved. And other team members Pranshu, Hema Sundar, Deepali & Athulya. Last but not least, Mr Abhijeet, the man of the show who takes care of everything  from start to end is highly professional. We had a long journey with work halting and delaying due to corona different waves. But end of it when you get the quality outcome and what is promised in reality, everything else fades and there is 100% satisfaction. If anything, I have to advise to any potential client, I would say don’t settle until you get the 3D according to your liking, even if it takes more time and cuts. As what they show you is what you would get, so make sure you are involved and check if the design team whom you are assigned is able to comprehend your requirements. My home is fully European French country farmhouse concept, which was very new to me and as well the design team who worked on it, so we had lot of input sharing and the end result is just awesome.  If any questions, please get in touch with Cbd and you can ask them to connect to me.
    30 days ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Edit
    Faisal Salim
    My experience with Ceebeed was good. The team gave good support for design, purchase of appliances, consultation and execution of work. Costing is not exorbitant nor on cheaper side. Just fine. Materials used for execution were of good quality. Overall a good experience and Professional work.
    3 months ago
    Project date: September 2021
    Edit
    Sreenath S nair Sreenath S nair
    I am very glad to work with cee bee design team
    5 months ago
    Edit
    Show all 34 reviews
