Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KARU AN ARTIST
Architects in Indore
Overview 19Projects (19) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • KESHAV BHAWAN, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    KESHAV BHAWAN, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    KESHAV BHAWAN, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern media room
    +4
    KESHAV BHAWAN
    LIVING ROOM DECORE, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern living room Purple/Violet
    LIVING ROOM DECORE
    MASTER BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST BedroomBeds & headboards
    MASTER BEDROOM
    A Modern Living Room, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern living room
    A Modern Living Room, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern living room
    A Modern Living Room, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern living room
    +3
    A Modern Living Room
    black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    +2
    black and white bedroom
    BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
    +2
    BEDROOM
    Show all 19 projects

    We are an Indore Based Group of Qualified Experienced Architects, Interior Designers, Structural consultants, & are capable of handling any scale of building, interior, urban planning & Landscaping projects. We have association with leading Electrical, Landscaping, & Fire Consultants to handle and give all the service under one roof.

    Services
    • Architects
    • Interior Designers
    • CIVIL ENGINEERS
    • 3D VISUALIZERS
    Service areas
    pan india
    Address
    PARIHAR COMPLEX,AERODROME ROAD
    452003 Indore
    India
    +91-9977044966 www.facebook.com/karuanartist

    Reviews

    KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST
    I had excellent experience with this team, I hired them for an interior job in my villa, and they did it so nicely and completed in the specified period.
    over 2 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element