Abdul Bros
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Abdul bros is a NCR based construction and renovation full service custom contractor.We specialize in all your construction and improvement needs.The specialized services provided by us include everything :-new construction,interior designing, complete interior and exterior remodeling and renovations,whitewash,fabrication work ,etc……..providing services for both commercial and residential purposes.

    With the experience of almost 20 years up our sleeve we strive to provide our customers complete satisfaction with specialized quality services at affordable price.Having great work ethics,completing work within the time limit and a promise of providing great workmanship. We understand the expectations of our customers and provide them with the services they require.We don’t just say we deliver the promises that we make.

    Providing all the services to turn your dream home and office into reality.For us your dwellings are not common structures of brick and cement rather they are as unique as our customers and we provide each one with equal importance and care.

    Services
    • Whitewash
    • Painters
    • Interior Designing
    • pop ceiling designs
    • Flooring
    • tiling
    • marbel flooring
    • iron fabrication
    • almunium fabrication
    • stainless steel fabrication
    • Glass work
    • carpentry
    • Plumbing
    • electrical wiring
    • renovation
    • Remodelling
    • construction
    • water proofing
    • Pest Control
    • floor grinding
    • Furniture Making
    • furiture polishbuiling repairs
    • pop false ceiling
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • gurgaon
    • delhi
    • greater noida
    • indirapuram
    • vaishali
    • Ghaziabad
    Address
    122017 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9711977703 abdulbros.wordpress.com

    Reviews

    winnegi69
    great.abdul was very professional and dedicated towards his work.I hired him for interior designing and other related work for my newly constructed house in gurgaon after assining him with the job i was not bothered about anything and project was completed on time and that too beyond my expectation.thumbs up to him. would recommend him to everyone.
    about 6 years ago
