Mind Studio
Architects in Pune
    bungalow on boat club road pune

    @ mind studio (Pranay Ranka 9922967964) we believe that design should be done with an open mind, trying to push boundaries and raising the standard of design and development every time we pick up our pencils.

    We believe good design is a blend of common sense, rational thinking, technology and exuberance.

    We are honest with our clients, vendors and everyone associated with MIND. Our clients like us because we are passionate about design and really care about their point of view. We deliver on time, on brief and with tangible results. 

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscaping
    • Planning
    Service areas
    pan india
    Address
    411037 Pune
    India
    +91-9922967964 www.mindstudio.in
      Add SEO element