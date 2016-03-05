Your browser is out-of-date.

Image N Shape
Interior Architects in Surat, Gujarat
Reviews (7)
    • Soch, Image N Shape Image N Shape Office spaces & stores Leather Amber/Gold
    Soch, Image N Shape Image N Shape Office spaces & stores Wood Brown
    Soch, Image N Shape Image N Shape Office spaces & stores Leather Amber/Gold
    Soch
    Chaitanya Vila, Image N Shape Image N Shape Modern nursery/kids room Wood-Plastic Composite Transparent
    Chaitanya Vila, Image N Shape Image N Shape Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
    Chaitanya Vila, Image N Shape Image N Shape Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Wood effect
    Chaitanya Vila
    Charismatic Banglow: Delo , Image N Shape Image N Shape Multimedia roomFurniture Yellow
    Charismatic Banglow: Delo , Image N Shape Image N Shape Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Brown
    Charismatic Banglow: Delo , Image N Shape Image N Shape Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Yellow
    Charismatic Banglow: Delo

    Our passion is to explore the challenges in the arena of Built Environment, using design as the most beautiful structured thought process which encompasses science & art. Image N Shape till date is team of ordinary people trying to provide extra ordinary design solutions which are simple but client always feel satisfied.

    Services
    • Architectural Planner
    • Interior Designer
    • Government Approved Valuer
    • Project Management Consultant.
    Service areas
    • Image N Shape specializes in sustainable contemporary Design solutions and takes on projects in areas of healthcare
    • education
    • commercial apart from residential spaces.
    Company awards
    •   Chairman-Surat Regional Chapter of Institute of Indian Interior Designers 2002-2004. (Best Chapter Governance Award)
    •   Honorary Secretary-Surat Regional Chapter of Institute of Indian Interior  Designers 2000-2002.(Best Chapter Award)
    •   Honorary Treasurer-Surat Regional Chapter of Institute of Indian Interior  Designers 1999-2000.(Best Chapter Award)
    Address
    B-410, Tirupati Plaza, Nr. Collector Office, Athwagate
    3985007 Surat, Gujarat
    India
    +91-9824115084 www.imagenshape.com

    Reviews

    Nilesh Uttamchandani
    7 months ago
    hardik pansuriya
    Ar. Sanjay panjabi was doing really good work
    11 months ago
    Jignesh Shah
    over 6 years ago
