Sanjay Punjabi’s passion is to explore the challenges in the arena of Built Environment, using design as the most beautiful structured thought process which encompasses science & art.In 1994, Sanjay Punjabi reached a landmark moment in his career when he setup Image N Shape, which is a interior solutions firm, known to provide best possible solutions.

Image N Shape specializes in sustainable contemporary Design solutions and takes on projects in areas of healthcare, education, commercial apart from residential spaces. Image N Shape till date is team of ordinary people trying to provide extra ordinary design solutions which are simple but client always feel satisfied. As an Architectural Planner, Interior Designer, Government Approved Valuer, Project Management Consultant, Image N Shape team has contributed much to the architectural and design community.