Sanjay Punjabi’s passion is to explore the challenges in the arena of Built Environment, using design as the most beautiful structured thought process which encompasses science & art.In 1994, Sanjay Punjabi reached a landmark moment in his career when he setup Image N Shape, which is a interior solutions firm, known to provide best possible solutions.
Image N Shape specializes in sustainable contemporary Design solutions and takes on projects in areas of healthcare, education, commercial apart from residential spaces. Image N Shape till date is team of ordinary people trying to provide extra ordinary design solutions which are simple but client always feel satisfied. As an Architectural Planner, Interior Designer, Government Approved Valuer, Project Management Consultant, Image N Shape team has contributed much to the architectural and design community.
Sanjay always seeks inspiration from nature. Being inspired and influenced by nature in this way he calls it 'bio-mimicry', which he believes allows his architectural designs to be more energy efficient, structurally sound and also beautiful to behold.He is sensitive to constraints of both budget and time, professional in his dealings with project team members, responsive to clients’ needs - all while providing excellent design which is in its most scientific and ethical manner with lot of freshness in it.