Maria Enterprises
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pathanamthitta
Reviews (2)
    latest project in OTHARA, Maria Enterprises Maria Enterprises BedroomBeds & headboards
    latest project in OTHARA, Maria Enterprises Maria Enterprises Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Amber/Gold
    latest project in OTHARA, Maria Enterprises Maria Enterprises ArtworkOther artistic objects Yellow
    +4
    latest project in OTHARA

    We ‘Maria Interiors’ is a subsidiary concern of Maria Enterprises is one of the leading business group of Kerala engages in Construction, Maintenance and Interior Decoration for last one decade and our cooperative office at Attunkal Arcade Building, Kizhakkan Muthoor, Thiruvalla.  It is 15000 Sq Ft. building includes our most modern factory, various demonstrations for different Interior Decoration Views etc... We have enough prestigious and satisfied customers across Kerala.  

    METHODS AND SPECIFICATION – How we do the work?

    Our design and execution divisions are fully equipped with skilled experts and most modern technology. We have different divisions to operate all your construction and interior decoration requirements. And we have all maintenance machineries include demolishing items, Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry etc. ‘Maria Engineering and Furniture Works’ located in T.K. Road Thiruvalla, is our sister concern there we are doing Fabrication and Carpentry Works. In “Maria Cutting Systems” we do professional concrete cutting and demolishing works across Kerala. And we are the only one group engages in all kinds of construction activities with all specialties   under a dedicated and sincere leaderships.

    Services
    • renovation & maintenance
    • Interior designing and decoration
    • Modular Kitchen Manufacturers
    • Building Residential & commercial projects.
    Service areas
    • Cochin
    • Thiruvalla
    • Trivandrum
    • Pathanamthitta
    Address
    attunkal Arcade, Kizakkan Muthoor—Kaviyoor Road, Thiruvalla
    689582 Pathanamthitta
    India
    +91-9605705000 www.maraiaenterprises.in

    Reviews

    Lijo Varghese
    almost 6 years ago
    George Koshy
    Not responding to calls now. Their past service was ok.
    about 1 year ago
