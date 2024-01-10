Your browser is out-of-date.

LEZARA Design
Architects in Malappuram
Reviews (11)
    Kerala classic Renovation | Lezara design
    Kerala classic Renovation | Lezara design, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    Kerala classic Renovation | Lezara design, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    +12
    Kerala classic Renovation | Lezara design
    interior renovation
    interior renovation, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    interior renovation, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    +12
    interior renovation
    kerala modern home
    kerala modern home, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    kerala modern home, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    +10
    kerala modern home
    minimal home interior
    minimal home interior, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    minimal home interior, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    +11
    minimal home interior
    Renovation
    Renovation, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    Renovation, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Single family home
    +11
    Renovation
    Kerala modern home
    Kerala modern home, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Multi-Family house
    Kerala modern home, LEZARA Design LEZARA Design Multi-Family house
    +5
    Kerala modern home
    LEZARA is a leading architectural and interior design consultancy in Kerala. We are a dedicated team of professionals with over a decade of experience ready to assist in weaving your dream space. Quality is our assurance regarding any service we offer to develop innovative design excellence. We have 100+ satisfied clients all over Kerala who turned their ideas into reality. Construct and design your residential or commercial

    space that perfectly matches your style and budget with the best architectural and interior designing firm in Malappuram. 

    Contact us now! 


    Services
    Architectural design and interior design
    Service areas
    malappuram
    Address
    manjeri
    676123 Malappuram
    India
    +91-9388433499 www.lezarabuilders.com

    Reviews

    Patric basil saji
    Good
    5 months ago
    Jamsad Pulpadan
    Trustworthy and fully dedicated team for construction.
    about 1 year ago
    Nabeeh
    Creative designers
    over 1 year ago
