Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kamti Architects + Designers
Architects in Chandigarh
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a small team of Architects + Designers working on all kinds of projects related to Commercial, Educational, Institutional, Health, Mainstream Public and Residential facilities.  We deal in Architectural Interior, Exterior as well as customized furniture and Product designing throughout India.

    Services
    • Architectural Exterior
    • Interior Design
    • Customized Furniture
    • Product Design & Murals
    Service areas
    Public & Private and Chandigarh
    Address
    H. No. 1123, Sector 24B
    160023 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9814426427 www.kamtig.com
      Add SEO element