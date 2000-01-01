Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Atellier
Interior Designers & Decorators in Zirakpur
    We are a Chandigarh based firm providing design

    and project management services.  We are able to offer a broad range of skills to match the client’s requirement and opportunity. We have on our team, professionals such as architects, engineers, interior designers, graphics and multimedia experts. And   for execution of the project we have a well developed network of human resource.

    Our client ranges from corporate, restaurants n hotels, banks and retail outlets. Each year, we complete good number of successful assignments – with clients from the gamut of industries. This volume creates knowledge about the global project management and latest trends.

    We have our presence in various states in India Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttranchal, U.P. & few more and increasing gradually to execute projects more efficiently.

    Services
    Interior Designing Turnkey Projects
    Service areas
    North India and zirakpur
    Address
    # 33, Basement, Main Silver City, Ambala Highway, Zirakpur, Punjab
    140603 Zirakpur
    India
    +91-9216339609 www.designatellier.com
