Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SHAN E ANDROON
Interior Architects in Chandigarh
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

    Shan e Androon is an enterprise specializing in aesthetic and environment beautification that offers a full range of interior design and interior architectural services, including efficient utilization of spaces, concept building, designing, project management, renovating & decorating services, deriving project costs, supervising quality control, budget monitoring & overall co-ordination of the entire project…..

    We undertake & design various Residential and Commercial {Offices, Restaurants, Retail Outlets/ Showrooms, etc.} interior spaces….. For the execution of the projects, we have a well-developed network of experts & workers.

    Services
    INTERIOR ARCHITECTS---INTERIOR DESIGNERS---SPACE PLANNERS---CONCEPTUALIZERS---PROJECT EXECUTORS
    Service areas
    India and Chandigarh
    Company awards
    BUSINESS ACHIEVERS AWARDS, YOUTH ICON AWARD, BEST DESIGNER AWARD INIFD.
    Address
    SCF 37
    160019 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-7837777860

    Reviews

    R TREE
    Creativity at its best....
    about 7 years ago
    Jasdeep singh bains
    Very Friendly and at same time professional people.
    almost 3 years ago
    PUNJWOOD EXPRESS
    Wonderful Experience. Our office done up as we were shown and very affordable. We gave them our budget and things where very smooth and completed before the committed time. Thanks!
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element