Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
renu soni interior design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Panchkula
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design BedroomBeds & headboards
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design BedroomAccessories & decoration MDF
    +1
    Bedroom
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    +8
    Bedroom
    Apartment kitchen, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Apartment kitchen, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Apartment kitchen, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    +3
    Apartment kitchen
    Formal Living Room, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Formal Living Room
    Residence, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Residence, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Residence, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    Residence
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Bedroom, renu soni interior design renu soni interior design
    Bedroom

    The consultancy has been offering interior design solutions for over 5 years, creating beautiful interiors for some of the most discerning clients. Our portfolio includes elegant, personalized residences and practical, reflective commercial spaces.
    The advantages of working with Renu are based on her extensive exposure abroad, her professionalism and the elasticity with which she can orchestrate an empty area into a breathtaking experience. Her unrivalled personal service is characterised by charm, wit and an obsession for detail and with total client satisfaction on the agenda, she pays close attention to comfort and aspects of space management.

    Services
    • The scope of work extends from initial concept design to the detailed specification
    • construction
    • fit out and ultimately the dressing of each individual room. In addition to our own team of specialist craftsmen
    • we work with a large network of specialists who are able to bring the level of quality required to each project.
    Service areas
    • Tri-city ie Chandigarh
    • Panchkula and Mohali and New Delhi
    Address
    Sco 6 Swastik Vihar, Mansa Devi Complex
    134109 Panchkula
    India
    renusoni.com

    Reviews

    daviza dhall
    Professionalism and creativity at its best.
    almost 3 years ago
    ekta jasrapuria
    one of the best places you can visit if you looking for someone who can transform your space from dab to fab, great style, great design ...they are very profession and easy to work with and will provide you exactly what you need.Do visit them if u are planning a space makeover.
    about 1 year ago
    Gazal Gupta
    Innovative and experimental style and ideas with complete professionalism.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element