Kay Studio is a contemporary architecture, design and art services firm based in Delhi.

Kay Studio is ideal for individuals planning to build homes or designing their interiors, for small and mid-size enterprises developing their offices and or for businesspersons designing their commercial spaces like shops, clinics, outlets or restaurants.

The biggest differentiator of Kay Studio is its ability to customize the design according to the taste and lifestyle of the client. We have a detailed set of questionnaire specific to various services which we administer on the client to understand what works best for them.