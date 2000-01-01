Kay Studio is a contemporary architecture, design and art services firm based in Delhi.
Kay Studio is ideal for individuals planning to build homes or designing their interiors, for small and mid-size enterprises developing their offices and or for businesspersons designing their commercial spaces like shops, clinics, outlets or restaurants.
The biggest differentiator of Kay Studio is its ability to customize the design according to the taste and lifestyle of the client. We have a detailed set of questionnaire specific to various services which we administer on the client to understand what works best for them.
- Services
- architectural design, Interior Design, and contract art
- Service areas
- NewDelhi and New Delhi
- Address
-
A 701, Plot 18, Sector 10, Dwarka
110075 New Delhi
India
+91-9971148860 www.kaystudio.in