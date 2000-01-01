Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kay Studio
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior design. , Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern living room
    Interior design. , Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern style bedroom
    Interior design. , Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Interior design.
    Private House., Kay Studio Kay Studio Country style houses
    Private House., Kay Studio Kay Studio Country style houses
    Private House., Kay Studio Kay Studio Country style houses
    +2
    Private House.
    My Home: A Rubik’s Cube, Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern houses
    My Home: A Rubik’s Cube, Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern houses
    My Home: A Rubik’s Cube, Kay Studio Kay Studio Modern houses
    +4
    My Home: A Rubik’s Cube

    Kay Studio is a contemporary architecture, design and art services firm based in Delhi. 

    Kay Studio is ideal for individuals planning to build homes or designing their interiors, for small and mid-size enterprises developing their offices and or for businesspersons designing their commercial spaces like shops, clinics, outlets or restaurants.

    The biggest differentiator of Kay Studio is its ability to customize the design according to the taste and lifestyle of the client. We have a detailed set of questionnaire specific to various services which we administer on the client to understand what works best for them.

    Services
    architectural design, Interior Design, and contract art
    Service areas
    NewDelhi and New Delhi
    Address
    A 701, Plot 18, Sector 10, Dwarka
    110075 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9971148860 www.kaystudio.in
      Add SEO element