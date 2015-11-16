Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • OMKAR ALTA MONTE, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
    OMKAR ALTA MONTE, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
    OMKAR ALTA MONTE, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Dining roomTables
    +2
    OMKAR ALTA MONTE
    Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
    +8
    Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon
    DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Dining roomTables
    DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +6
    DB WOODS , GOREGAON

    SQUARE – Architectural Studio is a designed based firm which was formed in 2012 with a goal of providing imaginative Architectural & Interior design solutions with economic and developmental constraints of all clients. The firm is owned by Ar. Kalpesh Joshi & Ar. Pooja Joshi. Ours is a professional firm of Architects, planners, project managers and Interior Consultants.

    The firm is recognized by COA - Council of Architecture, New Delhi, PEATA - Pratising Engineers Architects and Town planners Association (India)

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Designing, and Project Management
    Company awards
    Pidilite Award for Optimum space utlization
    Address
    Yashodham, Goregaon East,
    4000063 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9619337633
      Add SEO element