Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Comfort Office Zone
Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Office Cubicle System, Comfort Office Zone Comfort Office Zone Commercial spaces
    Office Cubicle System, Comfort Office Zone Comfort Office Zone Commercial spaces
    Office Cubicle System

    Basically deals in office chairs inclusive of wide ranges starting from CEO/President Series, Manager Series, Executive Series, Workstation Series, Academic Series & Visitor Series. Chairs are impressive in look & ergonomically designed to suit the appetite of our customers.

    We even deal in modular furniture, i.e Executive Worktable, Reception Table, Pedestals, Low/Medium/Full Height Storages

    So don't delay to be the next to purchase the "COMFORT".

    Services
    Office Chairs and Office Modular
    Service areas
    • New Delhi
    • Noida
    • gurgaon
    • Haryana
    • Faridabad
    • Chandigarh
    • All over India
    Address
    Dwarka Sector-6
    110075 New Delhi
    India
    comfortofficezone.in

    Reviews

    Areeb Malik
    A quality product worth to purchase
    about 4 years ago
    Singh Rajneesh
    Quality Product along with a lot of variations in chair designs.
    about 6 years ago
    Kinsky Joshi
    I would say that the quality is amazing and there are lot of variations. I would recommend this to everyone for furniture 😊😊😊 Kudos!!!!!
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element