Maple Studio Design is a Mumbai based firm dedicated to creating exceptional, distinctive and uniquely personal interiors for your homes, offices, studios and workplaces. More than just a reflection of your personality, we believe that the place should inspire you, pamper you, provide comfort and enrich your daily experience of living or working. We focus on creating fresh lifestyle based designs infused with comfort and understated luxury.

It's not just about choosing the right products. It's about creating the magic - that feeling that makes your home or Workspace special. It's about the details. We make your place beautiful. We make your place functional. And we handle everything. That means a stress-free design process, and more time for you to focus on the other important things in your life. From the big picture planning to the very minute detail, we take care of all the design and logistics to get you the desired results.

We believe in open, two-way communication. We listen carefully to what you have to say, analyse the challenges, and then hit the ground running to create the best design to meet your needs. Whether you are decorating a single room or renovating your entire home or office, your project is approached from a unique creative perspective. It is diligently managed and meticulously executed, right from the first meeting through placing the final accessory.