IMAGIC INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Reviews (5)
    • DLF CAPITAL GREENS, MOTI NAGAR, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Modern style bedroom
    DLF CAPITAL GREENS, MOTI NAGAR, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Modern style bedroom
    DLF CAPITAL GREENS, MOTI NAGAR, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Modern style bedroom
    +5
    DLF CAPITAL GREENS, MOTI NAGAR
    Inderpuri Residence, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
    Inderpuri Residence, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
    Inderpuri Residence, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
    +4
    Inderpuri Residence
    Diamond Jewellery showroom , IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Minimalist museums Marble White
    Diamond Jewellery showroom , IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Minimalist museums MDF Grey
    Diamond Jewellery showroom , IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Mediterranean style airports Wood Grey
    +1
    Diamond Jewellery showroom
    Residential apartment in Pitampura Delhi, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Minimalist nursery/kids room MDF White
    Residential apartment in Pitampura Delhi, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Granite Multicolored
    Residential apartment in Pitampura Delhi, IMAGIC INTERIORS IMAGIC INTERIORS Minimalist nursery/kids room MDF White
    +6
    Residential apartment in Pitampura Delhi

    Young and Dynamic design studio based in Delhi believes Design is a process that integrates exclusivity with supreme craftsmanship, that spells grandeur and excudes a sense of grace and style. Imagic Interior was established in year 2010, and has now grown with leaps and bounds. We have gained rich experience in our field, by making client's interior vision real. We have now designed interior space for varied clients. Our clients now range from small to medium Local firms, right up to Corporate and International Brands. Our individual home interior clients range from home owners and small businessmen to Corporate Executives.

    Services
    • Turnkey interiors
    • Architecture
    • Structural Consultancy
    • Vastu and Furniture
    Service areas
    • north west
    • Delhi
    • New Delhi, Delhi, India
    Address
    Shalimar bagh
    110088 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9810318500 www.imagicinteriors.com

    Reviews

    sandeep sharma
    "Great place to explore interiors"
    about 1 year ago
    Prashant Arora
    almost 2 years ago
    nitin bhatia
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
