Exemplifying the growing confidence and spirit among the current crop of women entrepreneurs is interior designer Aanuu V Thaakur. With over 16 years of experience in the intensely creative, arena of designing and decorating, Aanuu has firmly carved a niche for herself, enjoying the confidence of both corporate clients as well as small businesses and homeowners in search of innovative, low cost solutions.Dynamic

Designss perceives detailed planning as the key to a successful project and a happy client. Accordingly, a detailed set of drawings and specifications containing important information is always their focal point. Material is selected through a consultative process with the client, balancing the project’s needs with the taste, choice and budget of the customer. While they have their own empanelled crafts persons and contractors, the firm does not hesitate to work with a contractor favored by their client.

Aanuu firmly believes in the need for harmony between dwellings and their occupants. She combines her design skills with her profound knowledge of Feng Shui, to create living and workspaces, which are not only functional, but also aesthetic and pleasing to the senses. Having her office in Lower Parel and her Studio in South Mumbai, Aanuu has a virtual who’s who list of clients and can draw satisfaction from the fact that some of the most envied homes, offices and shops carry her hallmark of good taste.