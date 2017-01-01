Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dynamic Designss
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Commercial / Office, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Commercial / Office, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Commercial / Office, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    +2
    Commercial / Office
    Hospitality, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Hospitality, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Hospitality, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    +4
    Hospitality
    Residence 1, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern living room
    Residence 1, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern living room
    Residence 1, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern bathroom
    +3
    Residence 1
    Retail 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Retail 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    Retail 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Commercial spaces
    +1
    Retail 2
    Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern bathroom
    Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern bathroom
    Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern bathroom
    +3
    Residence 2

    Exemplifying the growing confidence and spirit among the current crop of women entrepreneurs is interior designer Aanuu V Thaakur. With over 16 years of experience in the intensely creative, arena of designing and decorating, Aanuu has firmly carved a niche for herself, enjoying the confidence of both corporate clients as well as small businesses and homeowners in search of innovative, low cost solutions.Dynamic

    Designss perceives detailed planning as the key to a successful project and a happy client. Accordingly, a detailed set of drawings and specifications containing important information is always their focal point. Material is selected through a consultative process with the client, balancing the project’s needs with the taste, choice and budget of the customer. While they have their own empanelled crafts persons and contractors, the firm does not hesitate to work with a contractor favored by their client.

    Aanuu firmly believes in the need for harmony between dwellings and their occupants. She combines her design skills with her profound knowledge of Feng Shui, to create living and workspaces, which are not only functional, but also aesthetic and pleasing to the senses. Having her office in Lower Parel and her Studio in South Mumbai, Aanuu has a virtual who’s who list of clients and can draw satisfaction from the fact that some of the most envied homes, offices and shops carry her hallmark of good taste.

    Services
    interior designer and decorator
    Service areas
    Mumbai / Delhi / Bangalore/ Pune / Jaipur / Chandigargh / Kolkatta /Chennai
    Address
    601 Pushpa Bhavan Opp Telephone Bhavan Colaba Mumbai
    400005 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820034560 www.dynamicdesignss.com

    Reviews

    Tanisha Sani
    over 3 years ago
    Arvind Thakur
    Very Contemporary Designs. Modern and yet Practical Design. Great Work and Great Experience To Work with Dynamic Designss
    almost 7 years ago
      Add SEO element