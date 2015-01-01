Vaibhav Patel & Associates - a multi-disciplinary Architectural and

Interior designing firm, was established in the year of 2015 and is located in

Alkapuri, Vadodara.





Influenced with his aspirations, proactively exploring the opportunities

and gaining expertise and working with renowned architects and interior

designers in the city, Vaibhav started his own independent firm.





The core philosophy with designs in this firm is to keep the functional

aspects and expertise in mind which fulfill the client’s basic requirements, as

well as the emotions with there homes/office/creations intact.





The firm gives its best to provide variety of ideas and fiseable options

with minimal but significant design mantras.





Taking up assignments in consecutive manner helped the firm to get hold of

minute to greater details.





"While getting evolved with small scale and big scale projects, we are

happy to try various kind of new materials, ideas and designs." - by

Vaibhav Patel



