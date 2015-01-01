Your browser is out-of-date.

Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Architects in Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Reviews (11)
    Vaibhav Patel & Associates - a multi-disciplinary Architectural and

    Interior designing firm, was established in the year of 2015 and is located in

    Alkapuri, Vadodara.


    Influenced with his aspirations, proactively exploring the opportunities

    and gaining expertise and working with renowned architects and interior

    designers in the city, Vaibhav started his own independent firm.


    The core philosophy with designs in this firm is to keep the functional

    aspects and expertise in mind which fulfill the client’s basic requirements, as

    well as the emotions with there homes/office/creations intact.


    The firm gives its best to provide variety of ideas and fiseable options

    with minimal but significant design mantras.


    Taking up assignments in consecutive manner helped the firm to get hold of

    minute to greater details.


    "While getting evolved with small scale and big scale projects, we are

    happy to try various kind of new materials, ideas and designs." - by

    Vaibhav Patel


    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Architecture firm
    • Residential interior designer
    • commercial interior designer
    • product designer
    • furniture designer
    • landscape designer
    Service areas
    • Vadodara
    • Ahemedabad
    • Anand
    • Nadiad
    • Bharuch
    • Ankleshwar
    • Surat
    • Gujarat
    • India
    Address
    511,Sidharth Complex,R.C.Dutt Road,Alkapuri
    390007 Vadodara, Gujarat, India
    India
    +91-9898569595 vaibhavpatelassociates.com

    Reviews

    Jagdush suthar Suthar
    Creative architect and interior designer.
    3 months ago
    Bhavesh vora
    We have worked with Vaibhavbhai for our farmhouse and his ideas, design and service is very good.
    10 months ago
    palash patel
    Was happy to work with vaibhav patel and team, very humble and generous person to work with. Had great experience in handing over our new house and getting best out of it with new concepts. Thanks for your help and support
    9 months ago
