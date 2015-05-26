Your browser is out-of-date.

SHARADA INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
    • 2 BHK PROJECT @2017, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    2 BHK PROJECT @2017, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    2 BHK PROJECT @2017, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    +22
    2 BHK PROJECT @2017
    2 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    2 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    2 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
    +17
    2 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016
    3 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2014, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic style bedroom
    3 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2014, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic style bedroom
    3 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2014, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic style bedroom
    +15
    3 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2014
    1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern houses
    1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern houses
    1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern houses
    +18
    1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016
    COMMERCIAL PROJECT @2015, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic airports
    COMMERCIAL PROJECT @2015, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic airports
    COMMERCIAL PROJECT @2015, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Classic airports
    +12
    COMMERCIAL PROJECT @2015

    As your personal interior design adviser, we will offer you inspiration and help you discover how to unify the style you want for your residential home designs or commercial place. Specialist in Residentinal and commercial Interior design, Kitchen, Landscaping, Civil, Painting, Electrical, Plumbing & Furniture work

    Services
    • Best interior design and decorating We execute following types of works including Showroom Interiors
    • Residence Interiors and Corporate Interiors- (A) ALUMINIUM & PARTITION WORK (B) CIVIL WORK (C) CARPENTARY WORK (D) PAINTIG WORK (E) ELECTRICAL WORK (F) PLUMBING WORK (G) P.O.P. WORK
    Service areas
    THANE, NAVI-MUMBAI, and MUMBAI
    Address
    SAINATH NAGAR
    400604 Thane
    India
    +91-9870689275 www.sharadainteriors.com
