Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dsign-it
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • PROJECT-1 ( MR. Sunil , HSR LAYOUT ), Dsign-it Dsign-it Modern dining room
    PROJECT-1 ( MR. Sunil , HSR LAYOUT ), Dsign-it Dsign-it Asian style kitchen
    PROJECT-1 ( MR. Sunil , HSR LAYOUT ), Dsign-it Dsign-it Asian style kitchen
    +10
    PROJECT-1 ( MR. Sunil , HSR LAYOUT )

    Solution for all your Interior Design needs across national and international ....Need a home...? need to convert the concrete shell into a home or a working space ..? need to give a new face to your existing building ? need help to design your own dream home ..? .. let us know.....

    Services
    • Interior designing for residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail
    • hospitality projects
    • Turnkey project execution for residential projects
    Service areas
    Across india and bangalore
    Address
    Koramangala , bangalore,karnataka
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9538076320 dsignitblr.wix.com/vipin
      Add SEO element