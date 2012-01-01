We are a young team of professionals dealing with construction of civil structure eg. buildings as well as the interior designing.
- Services
- Planning
- design and supervision for construction and elevation of buildings
- Interior Designing
- Service areas
- India and Allahabad
- Company awards
- Indian Achiever's Award for Udyog Ratan was awarded to Mr. Yashwant Avasthi ( 2012 )
- Address
-
Pep Designs, 3A/7/3, Auckland Road, Near Cantt Thana,
211001 Allahabad
India
+91-9514238508 www.pepdesigns.in