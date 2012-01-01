Your browser is out-of-date.

Pep Designs
Interior Architects in Allahabad
Reviews (8)
    We are a young team of professionals dealing with construction of civil structure eg. buildings as well as the interior designing. 

    Services
    • Planning
    • design and supervision for construction and elevation of buildings
    • Interior Designing
    Service areas
    India and Allahabad
    Company awards
    Indian Achiever's Award for Udyog Ratan  was awarded to Mr. Yashwant Avasthi ( 2012 )
    Address
    Pep Designs, 3A/7/3, Auckland Road, Near Cantt Thana,
    211001 Allahabad
    India
    +91-9514238508 www.pepdesigns.in

    Reviews

    Vishal Kumar
    It's a beautiful place 🙂. You must go
    5 months ago
    Arush Singh
    Awasthi sir presentation and way of working were awesome
    5 months ago
    PRIYANKA LODHI
    Nice experience.. the owner is really very nice and friendly by nature🙂
    5 months ago
