OpenIdeas is a multidisciplinary design studio based in Ahmedabad & Surat,led by Ar.Monarch Champaneri, Ar.Nilesh Patel & Ar.Niralee Hathiwala Champaneri

We believe by collaborative engagement with our clients and team we can develop innovative ideas, that will provide unique and valuable design solutions.

Our attempt is to present architecture for what it is : an intelligent and innovative response to local constraints which has allowed us to set a professional practice of high caliber, where new technological innovation along with design excellence plays a leading role.

The architecture we propose results from our continuous search for balance between process oriented approach, co ordination of materials, technology, and play of light. We believe in designing and constructing space that reflects functional, social and aesthetic consideration, providing a comfortable environment for our clients