Megha Design Studio is an interior designing firm in Bangalore, headed by Interior Architect, Megha Soni.

Megha Soni holds a Bachelors degree in Interior Designing from Centre for Environment Planning & Technology (known as CEPT), Ahmedabad and has more than ten years of experience in Interior Designing & Project Management.

Every day at Megha Design Studio starts and ends with one word: "Quality". From visualization to final detailed designing and from quality of materials to final product till delivery, we maintain the highest standards. We, at Megha Design Studio, believe in complete customer satisfaction by providing quality interior solutions .

Based on the client’s requirements, we provide the Interior Designing consultancy and turnkey project solutions which include:

* Space organization including various layouts, such as furniture placements, electrical, air-conditioning and plumbing as per latest trends & technology

* A set of detailed drawings, providing minute details about the Interiors

* Changes in civil works and on-site troubleshooting Project Management and scheduling of work for smooth and stress free completion.

* Floor & Wall concepts and good quality custom designer furniture

* Lighting solutions

* Painting, Texturing and POP solutions

* Consultancy on lifestyle accessories selection

* Garden landscaping

* Procurement and material sourcing