Megha Design Studio
Interior Architects in Bengaluru
Reviews (13)
    Megha Design Studio is an interior designing firm in Bangalore, headed by Interior Architect, Megha Soni.

    Megha Soni holds a Bachelors degree in Interior Designing from Centre for Environment Planning & Technology (known as CEPT), Ahmedabad and has more than ten years of experience in Interior Designing & Project Management. 

    Every day at Megha Design Studio starts and ends with one word: "Quality". From visualization to final detailed designing and from quality of materials to final product till delivery, we maintain the highest standards. We, at Megha Design Studio, believe in complete customer satisfaction by providing quality interior solutions . 

    Based on the client’s requirements, we provide the Interior Designing consultancy and turnkey project solutions which include:

    * Space organization including various layouts, such as furniture placements, electrical, air-conditioning and plumbing as per latest trends & technology

    * A set of detailed drawings, providing minute details about the Interiors 

    * Changes in civil works and on-site troubleshooting Project Management and scheduling of work for smooth and stress free     completion. 

    * Floor & Wall concepts and good quality custom designer furniture 

    * Lighting solutions 

    * Painting, Texturing and POP solutions 

    * Consultancy on lifestyle accessories selection 

    * Garden landscaping 

    * Procurement and material sourcing

    Services
    • Interior Designing Consultancy
    • Interior Designing Turnkey Projects
    • One Time consultancy
    • Hourly Consultancy
    Service areas
    bangalore and Bengaluru
    Address
    HSR Layout
    560102 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9886425113 www.meghadesignstudio.in

    Reviews

    Asha Gowda
    Worst place to give ur blouse for stitching,and they will only fight when they can't give the work as given..don't vist this place..
    28 days ago
    Voruganti Abhinaya
    I had very less time and Got hand embroidery done for 2 blouses. Work was neat n fitting was great. I received what I asked for in 5 days, without any delay. Thanks for the service!!
    about 2 months ago
    ramya mohan
    This boutique is best & i recently got wedding blouses stiched & they were amazing designs. Quality work at right price. Strongly recommend this place. Very wonderful nice people as well 😊
    16 days ago
    Show all 13 reviews
