Five Kay design studios was started by Architecture graduates with the idea of making design a fast process. Creating a channel that provides output at less time helping both the client and the architect see is project come to life. As architects ourselves we have experienced the design process takes up as much as 20% of the total project time. It is this portion of design process that we would help to reduce.
- Architecture and Interiors
- mohali, punjab
#532 Industrial Area Phase 9 Mohali
160062 Mohali, Punjab
India
+91-7837688486