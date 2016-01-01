We’re a professional group of individuals

with sufficient corporate exposure and insightful creative vision to provide complete interior design services from ‘design concept to completion’. Our utmost priority is to offer innovative solutions through Design Excellence. We love creating interiors that reflects & compliments our Client’s Lifestyle, Passion & Personal Flair through collective imagination.

We undertake complete “Residential” Projects with an uncompromising approach to quality, while defining competitive pricing. Our specialized products & services include but not limited to “Modular Kitchen, Modular Furnishing, Wardrobes, TV/Crockery Units, Beds, Wooden Flooring, Wall Papering, Lighting, Stone wall cladding, False Ceiling etc.”.