Uniheights Interio PVT LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Vaswani Reserve, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vaswani Reserve, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
    Vaswani Reserve, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +1
    Vaswani Reserve, Bangalore
    SNN Raj Lake View, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Living roomAccessories & decoration
    SNN Raj Lake View, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD BedroomLighting
    SNN Raj Lake View, Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    SNN Raj Lake View, Bangalore
    Bhubana Green Apartment , Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bhubana Green Apartment , Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Bhubana Green Apartment , Bangalore, Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Uniheights Interio PVT LTD Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +8
    Bhubana Green Apartment , Bangalore

    We’re a professional group of individuals

    with sufficient corporate exposure and insightful creative vision to provide complete interior design services from ‘design concept to completion’.  Our utmost priority is to offer innovative solutions through Design Excellence.  We love creating interiors that reflects & compliments our Client’s Lifestyle, Passion & Personal Flair through collective imagination.

    We undertake complete “Residential” Projects with an uncompromising approach to quality, while defining competitive pricing.  Our specialized products & services include but not limited to “Modular Kitchen, Modular Furnishing, Wardrobes, TV/Crockery Units, Beds, Wooden Flooring, Wall Papering, Lighting, Stone wall cladding, False Ceiling etc.”.

    Services
    Interior designing and execution for turnkey residential projects
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    Sanjivani Complex, Behind INTEL office, Outer Ring Road, Near Ambedkar Circle & Prestige Trinity Center
    560103 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8123481444

    Reviews

    Anil Kumar Reddy Anil Kumar Reddy
    Worst ever Interior work. I have done my home interiors from here and the quality of work is very poor. The after sale service is terriable. What ever the defect we show they say it as not covered. My ply which is supposed to be waterproof catching fungus and when asked they say that its problem with your home and they say that this is not covered under warranty and No paid service they provide. All the fixture thay provide catching rust and when asked they say that they will replace only hettich parts and else we need to replace
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: December 2016
